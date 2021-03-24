Be not over much wicked, neither be thou foolish: why shouldest thou die before thy time? It is good that thou shouldest take hold of this; yea, also from this withdraw not thine hand: for he that feareth God shall come forth of them all.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.7:17-18
Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure... than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.
Theodore Roosevelt Jr. (1858-1919) was an American statesman, conservationist, naturalist, historian and writer, who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909
