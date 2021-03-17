The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.
It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools.
For as the crackling of thorns under a pot, so is the laughter of the fool: this also is vanity.
Surely oppression maketh a wise man mad; and a gift destroyeth the heart.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.7:4-7
A common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools.
Douglas Noel Adams (1952-2001) was an English author, screenwriter, essayist, humorist, satirist and dramatist. Adams was author of "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," which originated in 1978 as a BBC radio comedy before developing into a "trilogy" of five books that sold more than 15 million copies in his lifetime.
