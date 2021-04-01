Where the word of a king is, there is power: and who may say unto him, What doest thou?
Whoso keepeth the commandment shall feel no evil thing: and a wise man’s heart discerneth both time and judgment.
Because to every purpose there is time and judgment, therefore the misery of man is great upon him.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.8:4-6
Be daring, be different, be impractical, be anything that will assert integrity of purpose and imaginative vision against the play-it-safers, the creatures of the commonplace, the slaves of the ordinary.
Sir Cecil Walter Hardy Beaton, CBE (1904-1980) was a British fashion, portrait, and war photographer, diarist, painter, and interior designer, as well as an Oscar–winning stage and costume designer for films and the theater.
