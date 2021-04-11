For all this I considered in my heart even to declare all this, that the righteous, and the wise, and their works, are in the hand of God: no man knoweth either love or hatred by all that is before them.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.9:1
We must declare ourselves, become known; allow the world to discover this subterranean life of ours which connects kings and farm boys, artists and clerks. Let them see that the important thing is not the object of love, but the emotion itself.
Eugene Luther Gore Vidal (1925-2012) was an
American writer and public intellectual known for his epigrammatic wit, patrician manner,
and polished style of writing
