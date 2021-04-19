This wisdom have I seen also under the sun, and it seemed great unto me: There was a little city, and few men within it; and there came a great king against it, and besieged it, and built great bulwarks against it: Now there was found in it a poor wise man, and he by his wisdom delivered the city; yet no man remembered that same poor man.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.9:13-15
The principles of living greatly include the capacity to face trouble with courage, disappointment with cheerfulness, and trial with humility.
Thomas Spencer Monson (1927-2018) was an American religious leader, author, and the 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
