Bible verse

Then said I, Wisdom is better than strength: nevertheless the poor man’s wisdom is despised, and his words are not heard.

The words of wise men are heard in quiet more than the cry of him that ruleth among fools.

Wisdom is better than weapons of war: but one sinner destroyeth much good.

Ecclesiastes Qoh.9:16-18

It requires wisdom to understand wisdom: the music is nothing if the audience is deaf.

Walter Lippmann (1889-1974) was an American writer, reporter and political commentator

