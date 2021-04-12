This is an evil among all things that are done under the sun, that there is one event unto all: yea, also the heart of the sons of men is full of evil, and madness is in their heart while they live, and after that they go to the dead. For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion.
Ecclesiastes Qoh. 9:3-4
The great pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself too.
Samuel Butler (1835-1902) was an English novelist and critic. He is best known for the satirical utopian novel “Erewhon” and the semi-autobiographical “The Way of All Flesh,” published posthumously in 1903
