Let thy garments be always white; and let thy head lack no ointment. Live joyfully with the wife whom thou lovest all the days of the life of thy vanity, which he hath given thee under the sun, all the days of thy vanity: for that is thy portion in this life, and in thy labour which thou takest under the sun.
Ecclesiastes Qoh.9:8-9
Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you.
Harriett Jackson Brown Jr. (born 1940) is an American author best known for his inspirational book, “Life’s Little Instruction Book,” which was a New York Times bestseller
