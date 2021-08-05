Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil; Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Isaiah Isa.1:16-18
Everyone has limits. You just have to learn what your own limits are and deal with them accordingly.
Lynn Nolan Ryan Jr. (born 1947), nicknamed The Ryan Express, is an American former Major League Baseball pitcher and sports executive.
