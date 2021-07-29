And the daughter of Zion is left as a cottage in a vineyard, as a lodge in a garden of cucumbers, as a besieged city. Except the Lord of hosts had left unto us a very small remnant, we should have been as Sodom, and we should have been like unto Gomorrah.
Isaiah Isa.1:8-9
Your minds may now be likened to a garden, which will, if neglected, yield only weeds and thistles; but, if cultivated, will produce the most beautiful flowers, and the most delicious fruits.
Dorothea Lynde Dix (1802-1887) was an American advocate on behalf of the indigent mentally ill, created the first generation of American mental asylums.
