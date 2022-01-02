For yet a very little while, and the indignation shall cease, and mine anger in their destruction.
And the Lord of hosts shall stir up a scourge for him according to the slaughter of Midian at the rock of Oreb: and as his rod was upon the sea, so shall he lift it up after the manner of Egypt.
And it shall come to pass in that day, that his burden shall be taken away from off thy shoulder, and his yoke from off thy neck, and the yoke shall be destroyed because of the anointing.
Isaiah Isa.10:25-27
Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.
Desmond Mpilo Tutu (1931-2021) OMSG CH GCStJ was a South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist. He was Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases being the first black African
to hold the position.
