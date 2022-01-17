The envy also of Ephraim shall depart, and the adversaries of Judah shall be cut off: Ephraim shall not envy Judah, and Judah shall not vex Ephraim.
But they shall fly upon the shoulders of the Philistines toward the west; they shall spoil them of the east together: they shall lay their hand upon Edom and Moab; and the children of Ammon shall obey them.
Isaiah Isa.11:13-14
Books, I found, had the power to make time stand still, retreat or fly into the future.
James Alonzo Bishop (1907-1987) was an American journalist and author who wrote the bestselling book "The Day Lincoln was Shot."
