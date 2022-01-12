The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
And the cow and the bear shall feed; their young ones shall lie down together: and the lion shall eat straw like the ox.
And the sucking child shall play on the hole of the asp, and the weaned child shall put his hand on the cockatrice' den.
Isaiah Isa.11:6-8
Only in art will the lion lie down with the lamb, and the rose grow without thorn.
Martin Louis Amis (born 1949) is a British novelist, essayist, memoirist, and screenwriter. He is best known for his novels "Money" and "London Fields." He received the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for his memoir "Experience" and has been listed for the Booker Prize twice.
