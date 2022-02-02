And I will punish the world for their evil, and the wicked for their iniquity; and I will cause the arrogancy of the proud to cease, and will lay low the haughtiness of the terrible.
I will make a man more precious than fine gold; even a man than the golden wedge of Ophir.
Isaiah Isa.13:11-12
Time and health are two precious assets that we don't recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.
Denis E. Waitley (born 1933), is an American motivational speaker, writer and consultant. He has been recognized as the best-selling author of the audio series, "The Psychology of Winning" and books such as "Seeds of Greatness" and "The Winner's Edge." Waitley has been inducted into the International Speakers' Hall of Fame.
