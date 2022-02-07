Their bows also shall dash the young men to pieces; and they shall have no pity on the fruit of the womb; their eye shall not spare children. And Babylon, the glory of kingdoms, the beauty of the Chaldees’ excellency, shall be as when God overthrew Sodom and Gomorrah. It shall never be inhabited, neither shall it be dwelt in from generation to generation: neither shall the Arabian pitch tent there; neither shall the shepherds make their fold there.
Isaiah Isa.13:18-20
It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.
Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) was an African-American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman.
