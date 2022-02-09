But wild beasts of the desert shall lie there; and their houses shall be full of doleful creatures; and owls shall dwell there, and satyrs shall dance there.
And the wild beasts of the islands shall cry in their desolate houses, and dragons in their pleasant palaces: and her time is near to come, and her days shall not be prolonged.
Isaiah Isa.13:21-22
Aging does not make women powerless objects of pity but colorful and entertaining individuals and, on occasion, fire-breathing dragons that wise people don't cross.
Florence Virginia King (1936-2016) was an American novelist, essayist and columnist. While her early writings focused on the American South and those who live there, much of King's later work was published in National Review.
