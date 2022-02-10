For the Lord will have mercy on Jacob, and will yet choose Israel, and set them in their own land: and the strangers shall be joined with them, and they shall cleave to the house of Jacob.
And the people shall take them, and bring them to their place: and the house of Israel shall possess them in the land of the Lord for servants and handmaids: and they shall take them captives, whose captives they were; and they shall rule over their oppressors.
Isaiah Isa.14:1-2
Try not to be either intimidated by or a captive of jargon. Even though it's language, and language is about communication, it often exists actually to obfuscate and to control power and not to communicate.
Christie Ann Hefner (born 1952) is an American businesswoman and activist. Hefner was chairman and CEO of Playboy Enterprises from 1988 to 2009, and is the daughter of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.
