And it shall come to pass in the day that the Lord shall give thee rest from thy sorrow, and from thy fear, and from the hard bondage wherein thou wast made to serve,
That thou shalt take up this proverb against the king of Babylon, and say, How hath the oppressor ceased! the golden city ceased!
Isaiah Isa.14:3-4
When we blindly adopt a religion, a political system, a literary dogma, we become automatons. We cease to grow.
Angela Anaïs Juana Antolina Rosa Edelmira Nin y Culmell (1903-1977), was a French-Cuban-American diarist, essayist, novelist and writer of short stories and erotica. Born to Cuban parents in France, Nin was the daughter of the composer Joaquín Nin and the classically trained singer Rosa Culmell.
