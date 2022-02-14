The Lord hath broken the staff of the wicked, and the sceptre of the rulers. He who smote the people in wrath with a continual stroke, he that ruled the nations in anger, is persecuted, and none hindereth. he whole earth is at rest, and is quiet: they break forth into singing.
Isaiah Isa.14:5-7
The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be.
Annelies Marie Frank (1929-1945) was a German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage.
