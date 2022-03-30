Woe to the multitude of many people, which make a noise like the noise of the seas; and to the rushing of nations, that make a rushing like the rushing of mighty waters!
The nations shall rush like the rushing of many waters: but God shall rebuke them, and they shall flee far off, and shall be chased as the chaff of the mountains before the wind, and like a rolling thing before the whirlwind.
And behold at eveningtide trouble; and before the morning he is not. This is the portion of them that spoil us, and the lot of them that rob us.
Isaiah Isa.17:12-14
There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.
Sir Bernard Arthur Owen Williams, FBA (1929-2003) was an English moral philosopher. His publications include "Problems of the Self," "Ethics and the Limits of Philosophy," "Shame and Necessity," and "Truth and Truthfulness." He was knighted in 1999.
