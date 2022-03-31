Woe to the land shadowing with wings, which is beyond the rivers of Ethiopia: That sendeth ambassadors by the sea, even in vessels of bulrushes upon the waters, saying, Go, ye swift messengers, to a nation scattered and peeled, to a people terrible from their beginning hitherto; a nation meted out and trodden down, whose land the rivers have spoiled!
Isaiah Isa.18:1-2
Friendship is the shadow of the evening, which increases with the setting sun of life.
Jean de La Fontaine (1621-1695) was a French fabulist and one of the most widely read French poets of the 17th century.
