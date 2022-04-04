They shall be left together unto the fowls of the mountains, and to the beasts of the earth: and the fowls shall summer upon them, and all the beasts of the earth shall winter upon them.
Isaiah Isa.18:6
The stars are scattered all over the sky like shimmering tears, there must be great pain in the eye from which they trickled.
Karl Georg Büchner (1813-1837) was a German dramatist and writer of poetry and prose, considered part of the Young Germany movement. He was also a revolutionary and the brother of physician and philosopher Ludwig Büchner.
