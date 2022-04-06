The burden of Egypt. Behold, the Lord rideth upon a swift cloud, and shall come into Egypt: and the idols of Egypt shall be moved at His presence, and the heart of Egypt shall melt in the midst of it.
Isaiah Isa.19:1-1
We have an unknown distance yet to run, an unknown river to explore. What falls there are, we know not; what rocks beset the channel, we know not; what walls ride over the river, we know not. Ah, well! we may conjecture many things.
John Wesley Powell (1834-1902) was an American geologist, U.S. Army soldier, explorer of the American West, professor at Illinois Wesleyan University and director of major scientific and cultural institutions.
