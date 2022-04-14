The princes of Zoan are become fools, the princes of Noph are deceived; they have also seduced Egypt, even they that are the stay of the tribes thereof. The Lord hath mingled a perverse spirit in the midst thereof: and they have caused Egypt to err in every work thereof, as a drunken man staggereth in his vomit. Neither shall there be any work for Egypt, which the head or tail, branch or rush, may do.
Isaiah Isa.19:13-15
In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you.
Deepak Chopra (born 1946) is an Indian-born American author and alternative medicine advocate.
