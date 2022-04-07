And the spirit of Egypt shall fail in the midst thereof; and I will destroy the counsel thereof: and they shall seek to the idols, and to the charmers, and to them that have familiar spirits, and to the wizards. And the Egyptians will I give over into the hand of a cruel lord; and a fierce king shall rule over them, saith the Lord, the Lord of hosts.
Isaiah Isa.19:3-4
The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.
John Buchan (1875-1940), 1st Baron Tweedsmuir GCMG GCVO CH PC DL was a British novelist, historian, and Unionist politician who served as Governor General of Canada, the 15th since Canadian Confederation.
