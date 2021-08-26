And upon every high tower, and upon every fenced wall,
And upon all the ships of Tarshish, and upon all pleasant pictures. And the loftiness of man shall be bowed down, and the haughtiness of men shall be made low: and the Lord alone shall be exalted in that day.
Isaiah Isa.2:15-17
Who has seen the wind? Neither you nor I but when the trees bow down their heads, the wind is passing by.
Christina Georgina Rossetti (1830-1894) was an English poet who wrote romantic, devotional and children’s poems, including “Goblin Market” and “Remember”.
