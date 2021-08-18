And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Isaiah Isa.2:3-4
If you want to succeed you should strike out on new paths, rather than travel the worn paths of accepted success.
John Davison Rockefeller Sr. (1839-1937) was an American business magnate and philanthropist.
