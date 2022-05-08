The burden upon Arabia. In the forest in Arabia shall ye lodge, O ye travelling companies of Dedanim.
The inhabitants of the land of Tema brought water to him that was thirsty, they prevented with their bread him that fled.
For they fled from the swords, from the drawn sword, and from the bent bow, and from the grievousness of war.
Isaiah Isa.21:13-15
Like all great travelers, I have seen more than I remember, and remember more than I have seen.
Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), 1st Earl of Beaconsfield, KG, PC, DL, JP, FRS was a British statesman and Conservative politician who twice served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He played a central role in the creation of the modern Conservative Party, defining its policies and its broad outreach.
