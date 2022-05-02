My heart panted, fearfulness affrighted me: the night of my pleasure hath he turned into fear unto me.
Prepare the table, watch in the watchtower, eat, drink: arise, ye princes, and anoint the shield.
For thus hath the Lord said unto me, Go, set a watchman, let him declare what he seeth.
Isaiah Isa.21:4-6
The object of education is to prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives.
Robert Maynard Hutchins (1899-1977) was an American educational philosopher. He was president and chancellor of the University of Chicago, and earlier dean of Yale Law School. His first wife was the novelist Maude Hutchins.
