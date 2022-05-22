Behold, the LORD will carry thee away with a mighty captivity, and will surely cover thee.
He will surely violently turn and toss thee like a ball into a large country: there shalt thou die, and there the chariots of thy glory shall be the shame of thy lord’s house.
And I will drive thee from thy station, and from thy state shall he pull thee down.
Isaiah Isa.22:17-19
The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.
Aldous Leonard Huxley (1894-1963) was an English writer and philosopher. He wrote nearly 50 books—both novels and non-fiction works—as well as wide-ranging essays, narratives, and poems. Born into the prominent Huxley family, he graduated from Balliol College, Oxford, with an undergraduate degree in English literature.
