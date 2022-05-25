And the key of the house of David will I lay upon his shoulder; so he shall open, and none shall shut; and he shall shut, and none shall open.
And I will fasten him as a nail in a sure place; and he shall be for a glorious throne to his father's house.
Isaiah Isa.22:22-23
Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.
Ludwig Philipp Albert Schweitzer OM (1875-1965) was an Alsatian-German polymath. He was a theologian, organist, musicologist, writer, humanitarian, philosopher, and physician.
