The burden of Tyre. Howl, ye ships of Tarshish; for it is laid waste, so that there is no house, no entering in: from the land of Chittim it is revealed to them.
Be still, ye inhabitants of the isle; thou whom the merchants of Zidon, that pass over the sea, have replenished.
And by great waters the seed of Sihor, the harvest of the river, is her revenue; and she is a mart of nations.
Isaiah Isa.23:1-3
Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.
Anne Frank (1929-45) Jewish teenager who went into hiding during the Holocaust, journaling her experiences in the renowned work “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl.”
