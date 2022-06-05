Pass through thy land as a river, O daughter of Tarshish: there is no more strength.
He stretched out his hand over the sea, he shook the kingdoms: the LORD hath given a commandment against the merchant city, to destroy the strong holds thereof.
And he said, Thou shalt no more rejoice, O thou oppressed virgin, daughter of Zidon: arise, pass over to Chittim; there also shalt thou have no rest.
Isaiah Isa.23:10-12
Old friends pass away, new friends appear. It is just like the days. An old day passes, a new day arrives. The important thing is to make it meaningful: a meaningful friend — or a meaningful day.
The 14th Dalai Lama, known as Gyalwa Rinpoche (born 1935) to the Tibetan people, is the current Dalai Lama, the highest spiritual leader and former head of state of Tibet.
