And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God; we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the LORD; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation.
For in this mountain shall the hand of the LORD rest, and Moab shall be trodden down under him, even as straw is trodden down for the dunghill.
Isaiah Isa.25:9-10
If you are fearful, choose courage. If you frequently procrastinate, choose to take action now. If you have always waited for others to lead, use your own initiative.
Paul J. Meyer (1928-2009) is considered the pioneer of the self-improvement industry. His 24 full-length programs have sold more than $2 billion worldwide, more than any other author in this field, living or deceased. He attributes much of his success to his ability to harness "that something" and make it work for him.
