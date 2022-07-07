In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Judah; We have a strong city; salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks.
Open ye the gates, that the righteous nation which keepeth the truth may enter in.
Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
Isaiah Isa.26:1-3
I believe if God doesn't give you a miracle, you are a miracle of God for somebody else's salvation.
Nicholas James Vujicic (born 1982) is an Australian American Christian evangelist and motivational speaker born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterized by the absence of arms and legs.
