I the Lord do keep it; I will water it every moment: lest any hurt it, I will keep it night and day. Fury is not in me: who would set the briers and thorns against me in battle? I would go through them, I would burn them together. Or let him take hold of my strength, that he may make peace with me; and he shall make peace with me.
Isaiah Isa.27:3-5
I prefer peace. But if trouble must come, let it come in my time, so that my children can live in peace.
Thomas Paine (1737-1809) was an English-born American political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary.
