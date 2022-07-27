In measure, when it shooteth forth, thou wilt debate with it: he stayeth his rough wind in the day of the east wind.
By this therefore shall the iniquity of Jacob be purged; and this is all the fruit to take away his sin; when he maketh all the stones of the altar as chalkstones that are beaten in sunder, the groves and images shall not stand up.
Isaiah Isa.27:8-9
It is the set of the sails, not the direction of the wind that determines which way we will go.
Emanuel James Rohn (1930-2009), professionally known as Jim Rohn, was an American entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker.
