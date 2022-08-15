From the time that it goeth forth it shall take you: for morning by morning shall it pass over, by day and by night: and it shall be a vexation only to understand the report. For the bed is shorter than that a man can stretch himself on it: and the covering narrower than that he can wrap himself in it.
Isaiah Isa.28:19-20
The most fatal illusion is the narrow point of view. Since life is growth and motion, a fixed point of view kills anybody who has one.
Justin Brooks Atkinson (1894-1984) was an American theater critic. He worked for The New York Times from 1922 to 1960. In his obituary, the Times called him “the theater’s most influential reviewer of his time.”
