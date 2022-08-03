The crown of pride, the drunkards of Ephraim, shall be trodden under feet: And the glorious beauty, which is on the head of the fat valley, shall be a fading flower, and as the hasty fruit before the summer; which when he that looketh upon it seeth, while it is yet in his hand he eateth it up.
Isaiah Isa.28:3-4
Every crag and gnarled tree and lonely valley has its own strange and graceful legend attached to it.
Douglas Ross Hyde MRIA (1860-1949), known as An Craoibhín Aoibhinn, was an Irish academic, linguist, scholar of the Irish language, politician and diplomat who served as the first President of Ireland from June 1938 to June 1945.
