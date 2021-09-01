For, behold, the Lord, the Lord of hosts, doth take away from Jerusalem and from Judah the stay and the staff, the whole stay of bread, and the whole stay of water,
The mighty man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the prudent, and the ancient,
The captain of fifty, and the honourable man, and the counseller, and the cunning artificer, and the eloquent orator.
Isaiah Isa.3:1-3
Eloquent speech is not from lip to ear, but rather from heart to heart.
William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925) was an American orator and politician. Beginning in 1896, he emerged as a dominant force in the Democratic Party, running three times as the party's nominee for President of the United States in the 1896, 1900, and 1908 elections.
