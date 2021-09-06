The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.
Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him: for they shall eat the fruit of their doings.
Isaiah Isa.3:9-10
Hide not your talents. They for use were made. What’s a sundial in the shade?
Benjamin Franklin FRS FRSA FRSE (1706-1790) was an American polymath active as a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher and political philosopher. Among the leading intellectuals of his time, Franklin was one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and the first United States Postmaster General.
