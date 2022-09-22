And therefore will the LORD wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the LORD is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.
For the people shall dwell in Zion at Jerusalem: thou shalt weep no more: he will be very gracious unto thee at the voice of thy cry; when he shall hear it, he will answer thee.
Isaiah Isa.30:18-19
If somebody is gracious enough to give me a second chance, I won't need a third.
Peter Edward Rose Sr. (born 1941), also known by his nickname "Charlie Hustle," is an American former professional baseball player and manager.