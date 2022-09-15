Now go, write it before them in a table, and note it in a book, that it may be for the time to come for ever and ever:
That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us.
Isaiah Isa.30:8-11
I will not be a common man. I will stir the smooth sands of monotony.
Peter Seamus O’Toole (1932-2013) was a British stage and film actor. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began working in the theater, gaining recognition as a Shakespearean actor at the Bristol Old Vic and with the English Stage Company.