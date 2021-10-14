None shall be weary nor stumble among them; none shall slumber nor sleep; neither shall the girdle of their loins be loosed, nor the latchet of their shoes be broken: Whose arrows are sharp, and all their bows bent, their horses’ hoofs shall be counted like flint, and their wheels like a whirlwind:
Isaiah Isa.5:27-28
To make mistakes is human; to stumble is commonplace; to be able to laugh at yourself is maturity.
William Arthur Ward (1921-1994) was an American motivational writer. More than 100 articles, poems and meditations written by Ward were published in such magazines as Reader’s Digest, The Phi Delta Kappan, Science of Mind, and various Christian publications.
