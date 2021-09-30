In mine ears said the Lord of hosts, Of a truth many houses shall be desolate, even great and fair, without inhabitant.
Yea, ten acres of vineyard shall yield one bath, and the seed of an homer shall yield an ephah. Woe unto them that rise up early in the morning, that they may follow strong drink; that continue until night, till wine inflame them!
Isaiah Isa.5:9-11
Armstrong described the lunar surface as ‘beautiful.’ I thought to myself, ‘It’s not really beautiful. It’s magnificent that we’re here, but what a desolate place we are visiting.’
Buzz Aldrin (born 1930) is an American former
astronaut, engineer and fighter pilot.
