In the year that king Uzziah died I saw also the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and his train filled the temple. Above it stood the seraphims: each one had six wings; with twain he covered his face, and with twain he covered his feet, and with twain he did fly.
And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory.
Isaiah Isa.6:1-3
The aim and final end of all music should be none other than the glory of God and the refreshment of the soul.
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) was a German
composer and musician of the late Baroque period.
