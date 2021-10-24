And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not. Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.
Isaiah Isa.6:9-10
Humans love truth and justice, and rejoice in ceremonies that honor those qualities. For that sentiment we should indeed thank God.
Alfred Day Hershey (1908-1997) was an American Nobel Prize–winning bacteriologist and geneticist.
