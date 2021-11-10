In the same day shall the Lord shave with a rasor that is hired, namely, by them beyond the river, by the king of Assyria, the head, and the hair of the feet: and it shall also consume the beard. And it shall come to pass in that day, that a man shall nourish a young cow, and two sheep;
Isaiah Isa.7:20-21
If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.
George Washington (1732-1799) was an American soldier, statesman, and Founding Father,
who served as the first president of the
United States from 1789 to 1797.
