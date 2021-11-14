With arrows and with bows shall men come thither; because all the land shall become briers and thorns.
And on all hills that shall be digged with the mattock, there shall not come thither the fear of briers and thorns: but it shall be for the sending forth of oxen, and for the treading of lesser cattle.
Isaiah Isa.7:24-25
No one else can take risks for us, or face our losses on our behalf, or give us self-esteem. No one can spare us from life’s slings and arrows, and when death comes, we meet it alone.
Martha Nibley Beck (born 1962) is an American author, life coach, and speaker who specializes in helping individuals and groups achieve greater levels of personal and professional success.
