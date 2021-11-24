Sanctify the Lord of hosts himself; and let him be your fear, and let him be your dread.
And he shall be for a sanctuary; but for a stone of stumbling and for a rock of offence to both the houses of Israel, for a gin and for a snare to the inhabitants of Jerusalem.
And many among them shall stumble, and fall, and be broken, and be snared, and be taken.
Isaiah Isa.8:13-15
A national park is not a playground. It’s a sanctuary for nature and for humans who will accept nature on nature’s own terms.
Michael Frome (born 1920), well-known author and conservationist, is a visiting professor at the University of Idaho, where he has joint appointments in the College of Forestry and the School of Communication.
